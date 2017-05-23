Since the Palumbo Group recently acquired the ISA Yachts shipyard, the brand have teamed with top designers in experience with both new builds and refits, with the goal of confirming its position as a leading global megayacht builder. We take a look at ISA Yachts 3 new exciting models that encapsulate ISA's brand refresh, breaking the mould with an exciting revitalisation.

SA Sport 120

The new ISA Sport 120 model is a glorious evolution of the previous 37-meter, the entry level of ISA Yachts range. Updates like its typical side arch, running from the transom to the windshield is developed to be even more dramatic, while another stunning element – the extensive use of windows surfaces – is enhanced by a 3-meter long glazing flooding in natural light. Most desired at sea, the cockpit sun pad is enclosed in the spoiler leaning aft, exentuating space and offering the ultimate panoramic viewpoint. Inspired by nature, its design embodies a new concept “We revisited the typical features that distinguish ISA Yachts with a modern key”, states Enrico Gobbi, “taking inspiration from the pure shapes of nature and combining details that recall those of a luxury sport car."

ISA Classic 50

ISA Classic 50 tells another story, one that also builds on an emulation of nature. The stylish, 50-meter tri-deck yacht is the first born of the new Classic line. As explained by Enrico Gobbi “ISA 50 is a performing yet elegant yacht. The windows have sinuous shapes and are outlined by tense curves, purposely designed to make the yacht appear even sleeker and longer”. Sleek and stylish, its master suite benefits of a stunning floor-to-ceiling panoramic view, thanks to the notch in the hull ensuring a connection between the interior space and the panorama outside being constantly towards the sea. As on every model by ISA Yachts, interiors can be totally customized, an exciting prospect that the designer has illustrated through a playful combination of light and dark colours enhanced by elegant lighting effects that infuse the vessel with a timeless elegance and a warm yet luxurious feeling. The latest model is to be launched in Ancona in June 2017 and is not to be missed.

ISA GT 67

The successor of GT 66, winner of 2014 World Yacht Trophies with the iconic M/Y “Okto”, the model gains simply one meter and features the same innovations with a welcomed update. The first unit will be launched in 2019, what to expect? “We revised the typical features that distinguish ISA Yachts with an even stronger appeal”, says Enrico Gobbi, “The design of this large and unique sports yacht shows a well balanced and pure exterior, with sleek, strong lines and slender silhouette." The most stunning detail of the yacht is the scenic transom, with an infinity pool,touch-and-go helipad is located up forward, while a glass house offers 180° panoramic view to be presented as a gym, or otherwise. It balances bold elements such as glossy wengé wood with softer stylings such as ivory maple wood, marbles and polished stainless steel; total elegance and refinement. From afar? Exterior LED strips are designed to glisten the yacht from a glance, even during the night.

Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of ISA Yachts, shares comments “Since its foundation in 2001, ISA Yachts has been a champion of excellence in quality, materials, finishings, technology and design, creating luxury megayachts (32 units built so far in the 36 to 66 metre range) that feature a high level of personalisation and a recognizable “Made in Italy” style".