Taking place on the cusp of the 57th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, VIPs arrived in the nautically styled gourmet restaurant to sample the finest Rose from Chateau d’Esclans, and learn more about the people who introduced the groundbreaking Sailing Yacht A to the waters of Germany.

As guests entered the private dining suite, they were met with hand-made cocktails, or a chilled glass of Rock Angel, and the chance to meet like-minded individuals in the search for something completely different.

The incredible pursuit of luxury, creativity and innovation that makes up the Nobiskrug philosophy was then introduced to those in attendance as Holger Kahl – Managing Director of Nobiskrug – placed a spotlight on the creativity behind the brand, and the superyacht lifestyle on offer.

Exquisite dishes and lavish wines kept the buzz of excited conversation flowing until late in the evening, and the contagious nature of creativity worked its away through the crowd.

Nobiskrug works with visionary owners in search of something truly unique, and the city of Miami is just one of the global hubs that reflect this ideal perfectly.