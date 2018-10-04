The project was developed in collaboration with the Italian designer Gionvanni Griggio of Phi Design La and offers the functionality typical of a supply vessel with an ample aft deck for carrying water toys and/or a helicopter, fused with the typical design features of a luxury superyacht.

“We are very proud to introduce to the market a new concept, but moreover a new trend,” says Fulvio Dodich, RSY Partner, Chairman & CEO. “We are a forward-looking shipyard and we love to work with different architects to offer different approaches to the same category of yachts, It is important for us to demonstrate our flexibility in offering different Supply Vessel concepts. Giovanni is a talented young designer and he immediately understood the DNA of the company.”

Guests will enjoy the 142 sqm aft deck which can transform into a helipad, large beach club, swimming pool, solarium and shaded living space. Moreover, the aft tender garage can be transformed into an 80-sqm beach club by utilising folding hull doors which open on both sides to create two terraces over the sea.

Forward of this area guests will find a gym and spa, including a sauna and steam bath, which floods with natural light from the glass-bottomed swimming pool on the deck above.

The project not only presents optimised exterior spaces but a spoilt choice of unique interior areas for guests to relax; a central living area is based on an asymmetric layout with a chaise longue that extends to the length of the room on the port side and two sofas to the starboard side. The light and airy interior is decorated with marble table tops and soft greys with a stainless steel art feature separating the living zone from the dining area.

“I was looking to provide added value with design elements that make this project a unique proposal,” says Giovanni Griggio. “The bio-mimicry that characterises some of the exterior areas, for example, was inspired by the organic structures of leaves.”

The lower deck provides accommodation for eight guests in four-stateroom layout which includes double beds and twin singles. Forward includes berths for the same number of crew while the captain’s cabin is on the upper deck next to the wheelhouse.

The spacious sundeck can be enjoyed as a sunbathing area and comes with dining services, a food lift from the galley and an option for a forward open-air cinema. In addition to this, the foredeck has enough space to house a second tender.