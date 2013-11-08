Surrounded by some of the most beautiful turquoise waters known to man, it was the remarkable craftsmanship and innovation behind Scott Free that was allowing us to enjoy the landscape in the most visceral way possible – at speed and at sea.

Perhaps Scott Free’s most striking technological feature is its large hydraulic swim platform. Located at the rear of the yacht, the platform can be adjusted to sit either above or below sea level, enabling guests to enjoy the water at their leisure.

On the interior, sitting as the centrepiece of the elegant and comfortable main salon is a stunning Baby Grand Piano. As we were told by its crew during our tour of the yacht, Scott Free is made for entertaining.

Fast forward four months to the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, where we had the opportunity to sit down with DJ Parker, President of Neptune Group Yachting, central agents for Scott Free, to hear why she thinks it is the perfect yacht for chartering in the Bahamas and beyond.