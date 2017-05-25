The Neapolitan based Arcadia Yachts, a yacht builder with a strong personality, now looks to the future with an evolution in styling that nods to the yard’s principles whilst also creating a new vision to renew and revamp their current yacht range. We take a closer look at what's on the horizon for the Italian shipyard.

In Collaboration with Hot Lab

When teaming up with the best of the best, Arcadia Yachts new styling race has entrusted interior and exterior design to the Milan based Hot Lab studio, famous for their youthful, innovative and refined approach that reconciles elegance and contemporary styling, exalting in all their yachts a timeless beauty that sets the studio apart as truly world-class.

“Here the role of the design studio in the early phase of design plays a fundamental role in creating a solid and trustworthy relationship between the yard and the owner. We therefore went to the best professionals in yacht design who not only are technically prepared, but also have an extraordinary ability to listen and to emphasize." comments Sole Administrator of Arcadia Yachts, Ugo Pellegrino.

The A100+ and Beyond

The first project by Hot Lab will be the A100+. Just as the name suggests, will be an evolution of the 30 meter yacht presented at last year’s Cannes Yachting Festival. Its features are truly unrivalled, full-height windows – providing natural illumination even from above – spacious external areas, the latest generation of solar panels and a generalized eco-green approach.

With leisure being a high priority- the aft deck can comfortably seat up to ten guests for formal dining, with space for a further twelve guests in the lounge area, transformable into an ulterior dining area, making an escape on the water with guests, truly spectacular.

Personalisation and Innovation

Hot Lab has proposed five different interior layout options to satisfy any owner’s need, which also simplify design choices, as well as reducing development times. Reflected in a contemporary minimalist décor that perfectly matches exterior styling, as well as the continuous play of inside-outside exchange, its ability to accomodate to the tastes and preferences of individual client needs with a personal touch throughout.

Interior design is simple and linear, yet rich in detailing and finishings. It attracts attention, letting new visitors discover new aspects with every glance. A perfect mix of contemporary design and neo-ornamentalism that unifies typical products of high Italian design with exotic rarely used materials for a unique update.

Statements of Style

The yard’s semidisplacement and semi-custom yachts differ in length (from 58’ to 115’), in layout and décor, all reflect the aim of merging form and function by use of a design envelope that not only hosts the top design brands in the world. Yet, it's the shipyards ability to immerse its owners into the experience of their surroundings that set them apart. Playing with transparencies, shafts of light create a continual exchange between the internal and the external thanks to innovative windows that open and close like those of an automobile. It all feeds into their new marked era of innovation, one to follow as their projects unfold.