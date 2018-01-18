An Ocean Masterpiece on Solandge

Undoubtedly a superyacht built for charter, the empress of the water merges the reputable lines of Espen Oeino to bring a new meaning to the notion of 'timeless'. For her exterior profile, a commanding stature blending dominance with sophistication, she shines the light on the German shipyard Lurssen as the pioneers behind the power-house. A look inside, Solandge collaborates Aileen Rodriguez and Dölker & Voges to create an staple yacht that evokes unbridlled luxury in more than ample space.

Truly unique, she is held together by a central ‘tree of life’ art-piece connecting all decks with a visually innovative and astoundingly unforgettable concept. With this as her main, word of mouth stand out feature, her plush movie theatres, elegant dining rooms and grand communal areas are just the icing on the cake of superyacht Solandge.

When it comes to entertaining, on-deck DJ booths, Jacuzzis and al-fresco bar space starts the party, while indoor spa and treatment rooms offer a morning of relaxation when the party beats mellow down.

With 12 guests invited, Solandge ensures the party only continues. While her bright vibrant interior pours in natural light, her floor-to-ceiling panel of backlit amethyst quartz, honey onyx bar and dazzling chandeliers bring a touch of glamour and decedence to her contemporary inside space.

When a day of delving into watersports, jet-skiing the Caribbean waters and retreating to a spa at sea, there are the luxe guest cabins each with a different story to tell. Each distinctly coloured cabin is spacious and stamped with style. The biggest perk? A master suite, showcasing panoramic views when awaking to the islets and cays of the Caribbean islands. A dip into its private spa pool and you are the real master of the ocean, on the true master ofcourse; M/Y Solandge.

M/Y Solandge is available to charter in the Caribbean with Moran Yacht & Ship.