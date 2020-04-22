Business at Winch Design, as with every company in a country undergoing lockdown, is certainly not ‘as usual’. With the way that we operate and communicate shifting entirely to the digital sphere in a few short weeks, navigating the new terrain has been an adjustment across the board. Reflecting on this, Winch Design CEO Aino-Leena Grapin reports that actually, ‘We are finding the creative process is in many ways enhanced by the time and space to think.’

The studio has confirmed that its projects are ‘all moving forward’, adding that various partners throughout each sector of the industry have been making huge efforts to minimise delays and deliver products.

Indeed, Winch can count in its impressive arsenal a number of projects due for delivery in 2020/21. As well as the studio’s fifth completion in the AMELS 242 range, Winch is solidly investing in more sustainable yachting, focusing specifically on sailing yacht projects. This focus has taken the form of a new production boat planned with Jeanneau, as well as a 41m schooner for a private client.

Also scheduled for delivery later this year is an impressive 27m sailing sloop designed in collaboration with Tripp Design. In addition, Winch is proud to announce its appointment on the interiors of the first AMELS 60 in collaboration with Espen Oeino, scheduled for delivery in 2022.

Winch is of course best known in the yachting industry for the studio’s exterior and interior craftsmanship on some of the most iconic yachts on the water - from the regal 111m Lurssen Tis to the stunning interiors of 68m AMELS Neninka. The studio is also prolific in the fields of architecture and aviation though, with a Boeing Dreamliner project and Cape Town residence also counted amongst the studio’s ongoing projects during the lockdown period.