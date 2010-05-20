Focussed on the production of strictly tailor made motor yachts, Sanlorenzo has launched the third hull in the SD122 series. The 38m Anastasia M is part of the GRP Navetta semi-displacement hull line, standing out from the rest due to their technological advances and layouts.

Featuring modern lines combined with retro shapes, the Anastasia M of the GRP Navettas maintains elements of the great transatlantic liners of the 30s. The yacht can also achieve a maximum speed of 17 knots through her two Caterpillar C32 ACERT x 1.624hp engines.

M/Y Anastasia M holds a stair bay made of steel, opening on to the main salon. In the lower deck there are 3 cabins, a full beam VIP and two guest rooms. Her interior also features luxurious pear flamed and beech striped veneer and a mahogany parquet floor with natural leathers throughout.