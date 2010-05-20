Anastasia M Launched by Sanlorenzo - Latest SD122
Sanlorenzo, the prestigious Italian Shipyard, has launched the new semi-displacement SD122 yacht, Anastasia M. New to the Sanlorenzo GRP Navetta range.
Focussed on the production of strictly tailor made motor yachts, Sanlorenzo has launched the third hull in the SD122 series. The 38m Anastasia M is part of the GRP Navetta semi-displacement hull line, standing out from the rest due to their technological advances and layouts.
Featuring modern lines combined with retro shapes, the Anastasia M of the GRP Navettas maintains elements of the great transatlantic liners of the 30s. The yacht can also achieve a maximum speed of 17 knots through her two Caterpillar C32 ACERT x 1.624hp engines.
M/Y Anastasia M holds a stair bay made of steel, opening on to the main salon. In the lower deck there are 3 cabins, a full beam VIP and two guest rooms. Her interior also features luxurious pear flamed and beech striped veneer and a mahogany parquet floor with natural leathers throughout.