Since her launch in 2009, Andiamo (ex-Lady Luck) swiftly became a magnet for charter in the 50m+ range, boasting a reputation internationally between the Med and Caribbean. At 59.6m (195'8") she offers 6 staterooms for up to 12 guests and since her refit, a distinctive dark blue hull that oozes sophistication and commands attention on the ocean.

At home at anchor in a hidden cove, the yacht’s brand new Intrepid Tender transports guests from deck, to a fully-rigged fishing boat where the afternoon can be spent seeking out the top spots, as advised by 15 adventurous members of crew.

While for the less lively, Andiamo’s beach club provides a whole new meaning to escape… Custom-built inflatables transform emerald seas into your own private pool and a sauna on the stern provides a touch of chalet chic.

By nightfall, gusts can delight in alfresco dining in a choice of 3 separate entertaining areas; but the sky lounge -where conversation areas come alive under star light, with the help of the bar and game table on the aft- is the perfect antidote to a day on the water.

But it’s Andiamo’s interior that gives her the charter edge. Where opulence and modernity are found in equal measures, Andiamo finds a comforting balance between luxury and the welcoming of sandy toes. Light satin-finished wood and over-sized windows bring the outdoors in, and the foyer adds lashings of grandeur with a lustrous white marble floor and circular glass elevator leading from deck to deck.

In the master, the king bed is centered with the space from a full-width suite, while to the forward; a private observation lounge provides a snooze-worthy spot to get away from it all.

Available to those wishing to retreat to the charter capital of the Caribbean, Andiamo offers a guests just the right amount of seclusion, serenity and sophistication in an incredibly crafted space.