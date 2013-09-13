Andrew Winch Designs Unveils Infinity

An intimate environment, the use of space has been carefully considered to offer the perfect place for Owner and guests to socialise - without compromising their personal privacy.



Seamless exterior lines and a dramatic vertical bow embody ‘Infinity’s’ imposing design; whilst twin diesel electric engines will ensure that she cuts through the water with ease reaching a top speed of 25 knots. The striking tri-deck superstructure, incorporating elegant curves and glass wrapping, appears iridescent in the reflection of the water and sunlight, whilst welcoming, spacious decks provide the perfect environment to entertain guests and relax in the warmth of the sun.



Beneath this dynamic exterior lies a carefully considered, large and airy, light interior arrangement.



The main deck houses a spectacular full beam dining room, lounge and luxurious cinema room as well as the guest cabins. All guest cabins have been designed with floor-to-ceiling window arrangements, allowing their guests to benefit from natural light and wonderful views out to sea.



The Upper Deck is a dedicated hospitality floor with the open plan arrangement allowing movement and fluidity to the design. Divided into two informal lounges the forward area acts as a poolside lounge to the 10m swimming pool situated at bow.



The Bridge Deck houses the Owner’s private suite offering complete privacy from guests as well as unrivalled panoramic views. Incorporating a Master bedroom, His/Her bathrooms, Owner’s dressing room, private sitting room and a private office, the Owners have the additional benefit of a private deck area.



The Sun Deck boasts not only Jacuzzi but a dedicated Observation Tower for admiring the views and sunsets.