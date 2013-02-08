Over five years of project design and build proceeded the dramatic moment when the secret project emerged from the vast shed at Feadship Shipyard, Makkum. Incorporating elegant proportions, fast flowing lines and a striking exterior, ‘Dream’ exemplifies the creativity, individuality and beauty of an Andrew Winch designed yacht. A fully turnkey project, every last detail has been custom designed to complement the lifestyle and personal tastes of the Owner – a repeat client whose previous yacht was also designed by Andrew Winch Designs, built in Holland and brokered by Chris Cecil-Wright.

"I am immensely proud of ‘Project Dream’” comments Andrew Winch, “sleek, sophisticated and fun – ‘Dream’ is sure to make waves in the world of yacht design! Like a thoroughbred horse, this racy yacht is just bursting with energy and creativity. Born to excel, she will stand out from the crowds wherever she cruises." He continues, “To create such a unique and beautiful Superyacht required great vision and trust from our Client as well as immense dedication and flexibility from our partners at Feadship and the entire AWD project team. I am grateful and proud to be able to work with such a talented group of people. Without them the project would not have been born today."