“1 HUNDRED’s” fast-flowing exterior lines are accentuated by a long, low profile and vertical bow. The smooth curves of the superstructure encase a seamless tri-deck glass facade that creates an indoor/outdoor experience for guests onboard. Whilst a forward helipad provides private access at both day and night for owners and guests.



Aft of the Lower Deck a dedicated beach platform, with dining and sun lounging facilities, allows guests to relax close to the waters edge whilst at anchor. The Lower Deck also houses a large beach club and spa complex, equipped with Sauna, Hammam, massage room and a hair dressing salon to provide the ultimate in pampered relaxation. In addition, a swimming pool and state-of-the-art gymnasium offer the perfect environment for healthy guests to keep fit!



Discrete crew access, to all exterior deck and internal areas, has been carefully considered and incorporated to ensure 5* service is delivered 24hours a day throughout the yacht.



A pair of staircases connects the beach platform to the main aft deck. Situated at aft an 8 metre swimming pool surrounded by luxurious sun beds which provides the perfect spot for daytime relaxation. At night, this area is easily transformed into a dedicated stage for live music and entertainment. With state-of-the-art sound and visual technology, music can be streamed throughout the yacht, with telescopic lighting rigs on the bridge deck to provide unparalleled lighting displays!



The main deck has been designed to host large parties and incorporates a huge lounge, bar and dining area. Above this on the bridge deck sits the formal lounge and dining area, the perfect place for more intimate entertaining.



A spectacular and unique Owner’s Cabin has been incorporated into this design. Boasting a dramatic two deck gallery, complete with glass ceiling, the suite’s upper deck links to a private owners’ deck with privacy to relax and cool off in a private Jacuzzi.