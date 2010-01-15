Andrew Winch tailored the Pershing 115 exterior to emulate the creature with sleek lines and eye-like windows.

“Carcharias is the complete embodiment of combining life and nature with the most hi-tech of modern day technology,” says Andrew Winch. “With such a sleek and stylish interior and exterior design, Carcharias really is a most enjoyable yacht to stay onboard with many gadgets fit for James Bond.”

The highly contemporary yacht is the first boat to ever have computer controlled, multicoloured lighting both internally and externally. She visibly ‘breathes’ by adjusting the intensity of the coloured lighting so that the lights rhythmically change, even whilst at anchor.

Carcharias is largely sculpted from carbon fibre, and her superstructure has been customised to include a sliding roof, which opens faster than any other ever built. Carcharias is also the fastest boat to enjoy a flexible sliding roof.

This unique superstructure allows natural light to flood through to the main deck, whilst sliding doors aft seamlessly merge the interior with outside deck spaces.

The yacht’s modern, open plan arrangement creates a feeling of space and relaxation. The generous main saloon and dining area offer the ideal place for entertaining, with luxurious leather seating, cinema and bar.

The design also uses natural woods, crisp metallic lines and a dark colour scheme. Mood lighting at night creates the perfect atmosphere for enjoying cocktails at the bar.

Accommodation is located on the lower deck, with a large master stateroom featuring oversized windows and private office, and two guest cabins.

Carcharias blends luxurious and contemporary living spaces with impressive speeds. As Andrew Winch explains, “Not only is her interior beautiful, but she is also able to move through the water with such speed and elegance that she is also a pleasure to watch from the shore…”