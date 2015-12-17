We caught up with Angel Zhou, General Manager at Simpson Marine, at the recent China Rendez-Vous boat show, to hear her thoughts on the future of superyachting in Asia.

“The Chinse market definitely has the biggest potential in the future,” she began. “At this moment the market scale is not very big, but in the next 3-5 years I believe the market will relay take off.

“Hainan Rendez-Vous is different to any other boat shows in the rest of China because it’s the only one that I can call a national boat show, it’s not like other more local shows, and organisers made a great effort to bring a lot of VIPs. I see a lot of clients buying 100 feet boats.”

“Simpson Marine as established in 1984 in Hong Kong. We have been in the Asia market for 31 years, we’ve got 13 offices in seven countries and full service centres around Asia.

“We set up a superyachts division since three years ago. Mike [Simpson] was the pioneer for superyacht sales in Asia since early 1990s. He sold over 30 superyachts to clients in southeast Asia. In the past six months we’ve sold three superyachts over 100 feet and two over 150 feet. I believe we are the only ones making a great success in the China market.

“A lot of mainland Chinese clients started buying superyachts. From what I know one client purchased a 60 metre from Amels and another 180 feet from Feadship and a lot of orders are on the way.

But a lot of brokers are still junior in China; they do not have access to these superyacht clients. It’s different at Simpson Marine – we have great connections to those superyacht buyers and we believe we’ll be leading the superyacht sales in Asia.”

You can watch the full video interview with Angel Zhou above this article.