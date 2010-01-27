Anjilis offers a contemporary interior designed by Glade Johnson, featuring art deco influences, exotic woods and premium natural fabrics. The luxury motor yacht can accommodate up to 11 guests in five staterooms.

The all aluminium yacht has a semi-displacement hull, and with twin Caterpillar engines can reach 20 knots, with a cruising speed of 18 knots.

Previously marketed at US$37.85 million, Anjilis is now listed with an asking price of US$34.5 million.