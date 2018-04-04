With Florence-based Francesco Paszkowski responsible for the design of the S502 Elettra model, we expect to see a build just as timeless, yet futuristic as Vertige. Her interior, designed with free-flowing spaces and separate crew-pathways for ultimate privacy, has been created to ensure optimal circulation.

From renderings, subtle golden tones and rich creamy hues add to the space-creation, leaving light and fuss-free rooms that add to the air of relaxation.

The exterior spaces are also expected to echo the calm formula found within. Al fresco dining space is a-plenty, while on the upper deck, there’s a comfortable sky lounge and on the foredeck, a solarium and open-air lounge for maximum exposure to the ocean. But it doesn’t end there. The fly-deck is another outdoor solace where sofas, sunbeds, a bar and Jacuzzi provide the perfect place to entertain.

Neverthless, the S502 Elettra won’t be an exact reflection of Vertige. Innovations in engineering have developed a forward-thinking hybrid propulsion system, which offers 4 differing operation modes. Ranging from full-speed to hybrid and diesel electric, different ranges at various speeds can be obtained; a nod to the environmental considerations that many owners now wish to fulfill.

Hoping to be the next pillar of excellence in the yard’s boutique collection of builds, Elettra joins 71m C102 in the Tankoa shed, which is due for launch later this year. With plenty of activity underway, we look forward to seeing the Italian-builders’ developments both in and out of the shed.