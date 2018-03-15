Continually reporting on short turnaround times, Arcadia Yachts managed to take the A105-A model from presentation to shipyard in just a few short months. Similarly, back in August 2017 they announced the first A100+ sale, just weeks after unveiling it to the public. In total, the yard reports a bursting at the seams situation, with over 40 million euros worth of projects under construction at their facility.

But from where do such successes hail? “This result was achieved in part by an investment of over 30million euro in recent years,” declared Ugo Pellegrino, Sole Director of the Italian yard.

Proving demand in the Italian-build sector and admiration for their nouveau homes at sea, Arcadia have broken into an active market. With help from Milan-based design studio Hot-Lab - who are becoming well known for breaking the mold of tradition in yacht design – the yachts born to Arcadia are different and whether you like the explorer-look or not, they’re sure to turn your head. Compact yet packing a punch, the hull of to-be A105-A will be as equally sculpted of that of its ancestors, Sherpa, Tortoise and Torito.

Inside, open spaces have been carefully developed to connect guests to the marine environment while the dramatically long aft-decks enhance this sensation even more so. Elsewhere, full height windows (now becoming a standard for many yacht designers) bring the outside in, allowing light to enable the space to seamlessly flow.

Nevertheless, despite the details and number of vessels in build, Arcadia Yachts have stressed they still have the capacity to build more.

Ugo explained, “Our production facility is one of the most modern in the entire Mediterranean and, despite the fact that we have yachts worth a total of around 40 million euro in build, we are still only using a part of our actual production capacity. This is a very important aspect of the set-up because it means we can tell potential clients we are negotiating with that we can deliver all our models by the end of the 2019 season.”

So, if your vision is to create something beyond the realm of classic, with a cosmic-modern feel (while keeping a close eye on the ocean), and with the promise of delivery before the end of next year, then a future-proofed Arcadia Yacht just might be the option.