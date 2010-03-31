The Rambaud Quay and part of the Billionaires Quay will see the arrival of the highest quality yachts of all sizes and the most respected exhibitors from around the world.

The event will offer a Captains' breakfast on the terrace of the Bastion St. Jaume. The VIP lounge will also return, located on the IYCA where VIPs can take a break with a glass of Champagne and several seminars are to be held in the top class restaurant.

The 2009 show was considered a success with organisers happy to release information that the predominant percentage of the yachts will be around 20-40m with 50m yachts in abundant attendance also. Superyachts on display will include the 36m Vanquish, 38m Sensei, 41m Blind Date and the 50m Shandor to name just a few.

Exhibitors, including such as Merle Wood & Associates, Edmiston & Co and Jongert Shipyard BV,will be attending in full force to display some of the finest superyachts on sale; state of the art designs and high tech superyacht equipment.

There is the possibility of playing golf for charity alongside numerous contests to win a daily prize offered by Riviera Yacht Support: a long haul flight on Air France to New York or Johannesburg, or vintage wine or Champagne.

The Antibes Yacht Show 2010 will have multiple grand events to cement its reputation as a prestigious luxury yacht show. The opening ceremony will be held on the first day by the Mayor of Antibes, Juan Le Pins and a Gala Dinner in the enviable Belles Rives Hotel will be hosted for invited guests, all against the glamorous backdrop of Antibes.