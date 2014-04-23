Anedigmi

Built by Oceanco in 1993 and refitted in 2008 to outstanding standards, this 49.6m motor yacht is on display with Worth Avenue Yachts – the shining diamond of the Antibes Yacht Show.

Sweet Doll

Measuring 46m, Sweet Doll is a proud milestone for her builders at Heesen Yachts. Often seen in the Cote d’Azur, Sweet Doll is on display with Yachting Concepts and will undoubtedly be turning heads across the show.

Project 12

On display with Opal Marine, Project 12 was built by Pisa Superyachts in 2012 and holds impressive exterior and interior styling by the combination of Mark Berryman and Galeazzi Design.

Mari-Cha III

On display with Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage, Mari-Cha III is a 44.7m sailing yacht of distinction built by Sensation Yachts in 1997.

The award-winning & record-breaking Mari-Cha III was originally conceived as a hybrid high performance cruising yacht, but became one of the fastest ‘super sailors’ afloat and still turns heads at any anchorage with her sleek hull and huge ketch rig.

The Antibes Yacht Show will be running until the 26th of April.