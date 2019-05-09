The teams were seen off in style at a farewell party at Nelson’s Dockyard on Tuesday evening, before departing the Caribbean post-season in favour of the European or American summer season. Prize-giving will be awarded at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club next Thursday, May 16th.

The race got off to a flying start, with 20 knots trade winds and brilliant sunshine making for fantastic sailing conditions as the competitors made their way around the coastline of Antigua and began their stretch across the Atlantic Ocean. SHK Scallywag, representing Hong Kong, and Esprit de Corps IV from Canada got off to particularly impressive starts, but as those who followed the race in previous years will know, first prize is anyone’s for the taking.

“Just perfect conditions,” commented Les Crane, Antigua Bermuda Race Chairman. “Once again Antigua has been a spectacular venue for the start. We had a great party in Nelson's Dockyard last night hosted by Goslings Rum and Bermuda Tourism Authority.”

The 8th May marked the third installation of the Antigua Bermuda sailing race, with a highly diverse fleet of teams from a dozen countries - the Netherlands, Russia, Australia, France, Great Britain, the USA, Sweden, Canada, Hong Kong, Italy, Switzerland and Germany - all in competition. The race, which is held in association with Antigua Sailing Week, covers almost 1000 nautical miles of sailing and was completed last year in a record 2 days, 18 hours, 32 minutes and 48 seconds by Stephen Murray’s Volvo 70 Warrior (USA). Scallywag, who was perceived in the leading months to be the firm favourite for line honours, may well be capable of topping this.

This year's race is set to be the most exciting yet, watch this space!