The stylish Abeking & Rasmussen's M/Y Eminence built in 2008 will be a charter favourite at the sunny Caribbean charter show this year. The epitome of a show-stopping charter vessel, her exquisite German build reflects a pedigree division of excellence, while her supreme exterior design by Reymond Langton Design showcase superb attention to detail and a striking vision. The added bonus? Having only had one owner with very low use, Eminence is in impeccable condition, ready to take on a charter adventure.

M/Y Eminence welcomes up to 12 guests in 8, stylishly appointed staterooms. The upper deck master suite offers breathtaking 180-degree views, perfect for miles of ocean views out to sea, while private deck, study and stunning onyx clad bathrooms are just the details one require on an unforgettable charter. Additionally, two VIP staterooms and five equally spacious and luxurious guest staterooms are found on the main and lower decks.

The main salon also offers ample seating in a serene and elegant setting, while her dining salon and sky lounge offer the chance for guests to escape into sublimity. Her five decks encompass a 10-seat movie theatre, spa with sauna and massage room, fully equipped gym, and beach club, perfect for indulging in sumptuous relaxation at sea.

For life best enjoyed al fresco, there are also numerous outdoor spaces to enjoy gourmet meals and cocktails at sunset while taking in the picturesque scenery. A central elevator runs from the lower deck up to the expansive sun deck with Jacuzzi, bar, and sunbathing areas offering a seamless connection throughout.

A professional crew of 24 are on hand to launch any of her 2 tenders or variety of toys when you’re ready to hit the water. Take a thrilling ride down the slide, explore below the water on the Sea Bobs or float in her pool off the aft deck beach club. As her name suggests, M/Y Eminence offers a superior luxury charter experience with 24 professional crew on hand to ensure every detail, every moment and every memory is tailored to perfection.

M/Y Eminence is available for charter with Worth Avenue.