For the next five days, visitors will have the golden opportunity to tour yachts, speak with charter brokers and crew, and discover the general trends for the upcoming Caribbean winter charter season.

Among the most noticeable charter yachts on show this year include the impressive hulls of Oceanco’s 82 metre motor yacht Alfa Nero; the 71 metre Alstom-built Kogo; and Devonport’s 76 metre motor yacht Samar, all of which feature in Superyachts.com’s Top 100 yacht list.

Other names sure to attract plenty of attention during the week include the 65 metre motor yacht Trident represented by Feadship America; the 60 metre Blue Eyes represented by Burgess; and the new 55 metre motor yacht Sequel P built by Proteksan Turquoise.

Yachts will be open for viewing from 9:00am to 5:00pm each day of the show with one hour for lunch between 12:30pm and 1:30pm.

As usual, the Antigua Charter Yacht Show 2009 will also feature the Concours de Chef, which sees some of the charter industry’s top chefs competing in a Piper Heidsieck Champagne Caribbean themed buffet brunch.