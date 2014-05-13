Featuring an elegant exterior profile from the boards of Reymond Langton Design Ltd., which was also responsible for the contemporary Art Deco interior, Apostrophe is a standing example of luxury cruising.

“Apostrophe is a great opportunity for a discerning buyer to get into a nearly new custom built Northern European motor yacht today,” explain Moran Yacht & Ship in a recent announcement.

Apostrophe is now listed at €24,900,000, marked down from €26,500,000.