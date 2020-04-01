Aqualuma Lighting Global Superyacht Fleet

Based out of Australia’s famed Gold Coast, Aqualuma supplies advanced LED underwater superyacht lighting to over 50 countries. The company was founded in 2005 when brothers and boat owners Grant and Carl Amor found a lack of quality for what they were looking for, taking it upon themselves to add extra innovation to the market.

Using an innovative app based RGB colour change, Aqualuma has become a favourite for superyacht owners looking for the reassurance of a product designed and built by a skilled in-house team. The lights are built with corrosion proof housing, perhaps explaining why they have an impressive 10-year housing warranty while, should maintenance or upgrades be needed, these can be completed without haul out. Over the past 15 years, Aqualuma has worked on hundreds of superyacht projects and there are currently half a dozen in-construction projects fitted with their lighting.

“Underwater lighting adds a whole new dimension to your boating experience,” explains Grant Amor, Co-founder and Director of Aqualuma. “Whether just having a cocktail with the gorgeous glow around the vessel or watching the aquarium of fish attracted to the lights.”

The marine industry is Aqualuma’s heritage, and the company also develops pathway lighting to create unforgettable scenes of docks and jetties around the world. With a wealth of world-class superyacht infrastructure along Australia’s east coast, Aqualuma works closely with shipyards and marinas locally, among those being The Boat Works, a stunning new facility on the Gold Coast.

The Amor brothers have a flair for thrills. Before their successful venture into the superyacht industry, they spent a long time working in motor racing, and this is another passion that they have not left behind. Carl and Grant Amor will soon be opening an awe-inspiring vintage motor museum located just a stone’s throw from some of Australia’s most celebrated shipyards. Housing the Amors’ personal collection of over 80 classic cars all restored to their original state, the museum is sure to be heavily visited by superyacht owners and crew in the area.

Underwater lighting has developed into an essential component of modern superyacht design, intricately placed to embolden a yacht’s profile and enhance its features. It gives also a great sense of status to a superyacht. We can think of such scenes as the superyacht fleet at anchor during the Monaco Yacht Show, providing a show of its own as it lights up Port Hercule and the Mediterranean beyond during the night.

For owners, why invest in a superyacht only for it to disappear from sight along with the sun? These are magnificent creations that should be admired during all hours of the day, and pioneering LED platforms make this possible. Aqualuma continues to work on projects spanning all corners of the globe, whilst also investing time and resources into its in-house R&D to produce world-leading products.