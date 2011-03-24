Built by Palmer Johnson in 1983, the 46.5 metre vessel has grown to become one of the most popular and versatile charter yachts on the market thanks to its combination of durability and elegance.

It underwent an entire rebuild in 2000, and has gone from strength to strength. Its stand-out features include an extraordinarily strong, seaworthy hull, the classic lines of a vintage schooner tall ship, and teak decks complete with a Jacuzzi and shaded cabana.

Arabella, which recently completed her five-year ABS inspection, has a current US Coast Guard inspection certificate for 49 passengers plus crew for a total of 56 for overnight charters and 149 passengers for day charters.

Located in the Caribbean, the yacht is on the market for $9.95 million.