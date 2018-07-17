The new site is situated next to the existing facilities and has come as the result of a decade of investments worth more than 30-million euros. The acquisition has increased the production area to over 47,000 square metres, which will support an increase in the number of yachts under production and the after-sales services.

“It was almost automatic for us to identify the acquisition of 21 per cent of the Marina di Torre Annunziata as a fundamental option for the natural growth of our activities, in line with our principles and with what we have done so far,” says Ugo Pellegrino, sole director of Arcadia Yachts.

“To increase production capacity, to develop larger products without altering the Arcadia DNA and to continue having a solid and direct relationship with our customers are the reasons behind this operation,” continues Pellegrino. “The orders taken, the ongoing negotiations and the enthusiasm recorded for the most recent models encourage me and the other shareholders to take on our entrepreneurial responsibilities and seize all the opportunities that arise - obviously assessing the related risks.”

With this new expansion, Arcadia Yachts will look to continue and even improve upon its impressively short turnaround times from presentation to shipyard in a matter of months, as showcased last year with the two month turnaround period on the first A100+, and in March of this year with the A105 A-model. The company will also work towards increasing its number of customers from 40 per cent for winter refits and maintenance and 25 per cent who are repeat customers.