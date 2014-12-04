The layout and the functional living concepts of Arcadia 85 US Edition are the result of a construction evolution: the linear design of the superstructure and the vertical line of the bow allow a better use of every single available internal/external space. Living capacity is wider than other yachts of the same size. The uniqueness of Arcadia’s project is finding in the design solution to integrate solar panels into a yacht with navigation performance.

The yard's passion for solar technology and clean mobility is finally expressed in this 26mt length and 7.15 width yacht equipped with 40sqm of photovoltaic panels each composed of hundreds of high performance solar cells. That’s how and where any Arcadia yacht get all the energy for the equipment on board: showers, WC, fridge and lights.

The design of Arcadia 85 reflects simple and understated styling with an harmonious blend between the indoor and outdoor areas. Her deckhouse has been made almost entirely out of double layered reflecting glass, giving the interior a bright and airy feel.

The sliding over-head and lateral blinds can provide privacy and shade, as required by the owner and his guests once in port or in bay. Arcadia 85 impressive aft-deck lounge (8,50mt in length) features a well-protected cockpit, perfect for dining, as well as large sunbathing area towards the stern of the yacht.

Arcadia 85 is a semi-planing yacht. Its particular hull (NPL) is named after the National Physical Laboratory of England where tests were conducted to determine the best shape hull and the best ratio length-beam in terms of hydrodynamic efficiency.

Studies and tests were implemented by Arcadia’s technical department as well as hull shape - prior to adopt the NPL as Arcadia’s Hulls with the result of excellent sea keeping qualities and noise reduction for an exceptional comfort while cruising or at anchor.

Arcadia 85 hull is built in gel coat and reinforced fiberglass with vinylester resin for the three external layers. Sides are built in PVC sandwich with fiberglass. This particular structure makes an Arcadia yacht considerably light and durable for its size. The advanced semi-planing hull which allows efficient performances together with the very light superstructure in aluminium significantly reduces weight and fuel consumption and related running costs of its low-power engines .

The 25.90 metre (84.95ft) Arcadia 85 has a full load displacement of 67 tons. She is powered by twin MAN diesels R6-730hp each, giving her the maximum speed of 18.5 knots and she can comfortably cruise at the speed of 16.5 knots, as well as 12.0 knots.