Arcadia Yachts Deliver Third A105

The semi-planing vessel is the third in the series of fibreglass hull yachts from Arcadia Yachts. At 31.4m, she has several features that make her special in her size category especially her large aft deck and two larger than usual side openings with glass doors.

According to Arcadia, this will help to limit the owner’s use of air conditioning inside the yacht, instead giving more opportunity for connectivity with the outdoors and the sea breeze. The A105 model also has solar panels built into the glass roof that can provide up to four kilowatts of energy, and in turn, reduce the need to run generators while at anchor.

Created in collaboration with Hot Lab Design Studios for the exterior and interior, Arcadia 105 has room for eight guests across a full-beam master suite, double and two twin rooms located on the lower deck. There are also quarters for up to five crew. The Arcadia 105 has a contemporary and rather minimalist interior style, with plenty of contrasting dark woods and light leathers and fabrics.

The central appeal of this model is the mastery of the flow between the interior and exterior spaces that makes the connection to nature seamless. The use of sliding glass doors in the lounge and fold out balconies create terraces onto the sea and help to maintain this connectivity between the indoor and outdoor areas.

Power comes from a two 746kW AN V8 diesel engines, which can achieve a top speed of 17 knots and pleasant cruising at 15 knots.