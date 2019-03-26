Sherpa XL is an innovative build - the product of the imaginations of the team at the Milan Hot Lab studio. She will possess 220 square metres of internal and external space, 3 or 4 cabins and a lateral garage that can house a 4m tender.

“This new model is another step towards the creation of a new concept of yacht, which gives the green light to a new line and is not simply a SHERPA on a larger scale. The latter would have been a quicker and easier solution for us, but we fully intend to keep our role as innovators and to continue to push our industry further,” said Ugo Pellegrino, Sole Director of the company.

Hot Lab’s concept for this yacht centres about the deck layout, which has employed a ‘jigsaw’ formation. The bow decks are split to develop a central staircase with small differences in height, in turn providing considerable space within a relatively small height.

An intimate and immediate connection with the ocean has always been a defining feature of Arcadia Yachts’ philosophy, and Sherpa XL is no different. Her aft cockpit is directly connected to the stern control panel by steps, which gracefully interlock between narrow topsides and the low volume that supports the sundeck, yielding a 65 square metre free space. For a yacht in the 85-90 foot segment, airy outdoor spaces abound.

Sherpa XL’s interior spaces are not to be overlooked at the expense of her exterior, however. The ‘trait d’union’ between indoors and out is flawlessly achieved with topsides along the cockpit with designer openings that allow guests relaxing inside to enjoy a spectacular view, as well as a vast skylounge where up-and-down windows allow guests to enjoy a sea breeze at the touch of a button.

Another defining feature of the concept is its commitment to home-like comfort and privacy. She can be laid out for either 3 or 4 cabins, and in both cases a huge amount of attention is paid to ensuring an efficient yet discrete on-board service. This is achieved by separating the areas reserved for guests from the service areas, whilst the sizeable master suite enjoys a homely appearance and refreshing volumes of natural light.

Finally, Sherpa XL is an environmentally conscious yacht. She is equipped with Arcadia’s trademark solar panels, which provide up to 3kW of clean electricity. Furthermore, she is fitted with low-consumption appliances and LED lights.

The first in the Sherpa line will be standard bearer for the fundamental brand values of Arcadia’s operation, which include comfort, ease of use, performance, eco-friendly technology and customisation options. We look forward to reporting on her launch later this year!