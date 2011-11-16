Arcadia Yachts Launch Superyacht M'Ocean

Named M’Ocean, this brand-new 35m (115’) features a simple, distinctive style which has been inspired by punctual and functional requirements for any owner.

The spaces throughout the yacht offer a light and open feel whilst her foredeck is uniquely dedicated to guest accommodation; housing a luxurious Jacuzzi surrounded by sunpads.

Her interior is in keeping with her exterior design, offering guests a modern, minimalistic and clean-cut style which surrounds those on board with a sense of sophistication and enviable views of the ocean through her large windows.

The Arcadia 115 series’ technical capabilities enhance on board comfort through optional zero speed stabilisers and is powered by two Man 1,224hp engines with ZF gearboxes.

More details will no doubt emerge following her delivery; however, M’Ocean will surely mark the start of a brave and distinctive new range from the Arcadia shipyard.