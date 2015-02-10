The appointment is due to the renowned capabilities and expertise of Mr. Alessandro Diomedi, who held the position of Ferretti Group Manager for approximately ten years, first for the Asian, and later the American markets, with excellent results.



This appointment coincides with the presentation of the Arcadia 85 at the 2015 Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show, beginning February 12th, and with the important signing for a new Arcadia 85, destined for the South American market.



Ugo Pellegrino, Arcadia Yachts CEO, warmly welcomes Mr Diomedi to his new position.



“I am excited to become part of the Arcadia Yachts team”, refers Alessandro Diomedi. “I have carefully followed the launch and development of this project, admiring both the design choices and the new technological and ecological contents. The world of yachting is evolving, customers now look closely at new ways to cruise and enjoy the sea. Arcadia's international success is the proof.