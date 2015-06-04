“For our yard the sale of the fourth unit of Arcadia 115 represents an additional crucial business achievement that confirms our production and visionary strategies over this model,” explains Ugo Pellegrino – President of Arcadia Yachts. “The sale of 4 hulls in four years is a solid step for a “niche yard” like we are. In regards to the Yacht, it's not necessary to point out that you haven’t seen a yacht like this before. But if you can see from the outside that she offers something different, it’s not until you step aboard that you can appreciate just how radical she really is”.



The hydrodynamic efficiency of its hulls is key to the Arcadia concept, combining excellent performances with significant fuel savings and comfortable sea-keeping. Her hull shape, adapted by Arcadia from the designs originated by Britain’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL), allows Arcadia 115 to sail from 8 to above 17 knots with little changes in trim and, furthermore, offers the largest width for more comfortable spaces in the most crucial interior areas.

Thanks to the layout and space on board, the depth of the saloon area and the sense of transparency coming from the floor-to-ceiling windows amidships of the main deck give a limitless view effect that impresses each visitor. Two balconies opening on the sea from each side of the dining room enhance this sensation of freedom and contact with the environment around us, even more. Exactly consistent with the innovative concept that inspires all Arcadia models.

Outside of design, Arcadia 115 claims that the 5-kilowatt photovoltaic panels – for an overall of 60 sqm - gives the superstructure’s glass roof not only a futuristic look but also provide sufficient power on a bright day to run the refrigerators and freezers, plus lights, fans, and pumps, without the need for a generator, which will make sitting at anchor a whole lot quieter and more environmentally friendly. The glass used on the boat is double- glazed, filled with encapsulated, inert gas, which reportedly gives it the insulating qualities of a 20 cm brick wall.