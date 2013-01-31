The charter agent for the yacht, Mark Buckingham, said, “Cruising the most remote and untamed corners of our planet, Hanse Explorer attracts an adventurous breed of charter client with a passion for experiencing untainted wilderness. Providing our charter guests with the opportunity to eliminate the carbon footprint of their charter is a perfect fit with Hanse Explorer’s low-impact cruising philosophy.”

Yacht Carbon Offset’s Managing Director Mark Robinson said, “We are delighted that the Hanse Explorer team has introduced Yacht Carbon Offset and we look forward to providing our specialist service to those on board in the coming months. With worldwide concern at the climate change sensitivity of polar ecosystems it’s great that visitors to these pristine destinations will now take practical measures to offset their own greenhouse gas impact – whilst enjoying a spectacular cruise. Thanks to all on board & ashore for their support”

Yacht Carbon Offset provides a fully-documented service for those that own and enjoy the world’s leading superyachts and has Lloyds Register Quality Assurance Certification.