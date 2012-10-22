With more than 780 gross tons ITC, a beam of nearly 34’ and over 7,500 square feet of living area, Arianna has more interior volume than any other yacht her length. Built to travel and explore, this stunning 50m motor yacht is capable of transoceanic cruising with fortitude and grace.

“It is exciting to see Arianna materialize and retain the original vision of her owner without compromise,” mentions Dovi Frances, co-founder of SG Private Wealth Advisors. “From the start of the project, SG Private Wealth Advisors has overseen all elements of the design and build process for Arianna and we are extremely excited that her owner has chosen us to manage all of her marketing efforts.” Arianna will be made available for charter shortly after her maiden voyage.

The Delta Design Group implemented the owner’s vision of a Polynesian inspired interior that is elegant, comfortable, and suitable for a family at home on the seas. The interior is adorned with rare tropical hardwoods including Mascassar ebony, Wengè and Koa. Balinese inspired touches such as a solid slab dining table with natural unfinished edges and colourful blown glass lighting are just some of the elements that complete the design.

Aside from her large interior volume, a design element of particular note is the large owner’s suite located on the upper deck, including a stately lounge, private outdoor deck, dining area, and a customized room for children or family members.

Outdoors, Arianna has a variety of areas perfect for alfresco dining or lounging in the sun. There is a large aft seating area on the main deck and the sun deck features a day head, Jacuzzi tub, sunning chairs and a large island bar.

Arianna is equipped with twin Caterpillar 3512B engines that give her a cruising speed of 14.5 knots and a maximum speed of 16 knots. She carries 21,900 US gallons of fuel and has a range of over 5,000 nautical miles.

Images courtesy of Delta Marine and Kristina Strobel Design