Ariet Primo’s warm, cosy interior has been designed with elegant woodwork and furnishings, with careful attention to detail.



The luxury yacht offers total relaxation, allowing guests to feel perfectly at home. A mosaic-tiled spa offers Chromotherapy and aromatherapy, whilst the gym, a hammam and whirlpool bath pamper both body and mind.

Ariete Primo’s refit was carried out with the aim of achieving a very delicate balance in every part of the boat. Elegant suites feature interior design by architect Sergio Allori, whilst heavy iron decks were replaced by light alloy structures large enough to accommodate a helicopter landing pad.



This substantial structural renewal was overseen by architect Massimo Gregori Grgic and his team from Yankee Delta Studio. Everything possible was done to preserve the boat's history and character, and so the binnacle of the compass, the fire-fighting springald,lookout lights, Panama Eye and original engines were retained.



This skillful balance of a traditional atmosphere and advanced technologies gives the Ariete Primo its charm.

This 44m tugboat travels at a top speed of 15 knots with a 2,700 hp engine fuelled by a 90,000 litre tank.



Ariete Primo is staffed by a very experienced captain and dedicated crew of eight.

Charter prices per week

Euros 120.000 (high season and events)

Euros 110.000 (low season)

Cruising areas

West Mediterranean: Riviera / Corse /Sardegna

South west Mediterranean: Naples Islands /Sicily

West Mediterranean: Spain and Baleares

East Mediterranean: Croatia, Greece and Turkey