The 90’ sailing yacht combines the tradition of craftsmanship with today’s high end technology, and is imbued with 40 years of the Humphreys Design pedigree.

The clean hull lines and appendages are carefully optimised through the use of modern CFD techniques, giving her an excellent turn of speed on the regatta circuit as well as exquisite balance and handling characteristics for the helmsman.

Tempus Fugit has a double deckhouse layout with the lounge area, open plan galley and guest cabins forward and the master in the aft. To reflect the era of classic sailing, the galley and all bathrooms are fitted out in lavish marble and sumptuously fashioned solid timber panels are used generously throughout.

After the completion of sea trials Tempus Fugit will set sail on her maiden voyage to the Western Mediterranean for the end of season regattas in Cannes and St. Tropez.