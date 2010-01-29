Recent years have seen a growing number of superyachts over 50m joining the charter market. From the large yachts delivered in 2009, Arkley, Norhtern Star, Leo Fun, Candyscape II, Cloud 9 and Silver Angel are already available for charter.



Motor yacht Arkley is the latest yacht to launch from Lurssen. She features a beautiful Espen Oeino-designed exterior with generous deck spaces and an array of toys and tender to choose from. Inside, Arkley offers a contemporary Mark Berryman interior featuring fine fabrics and finishes. Arkley is available for charter with Imperial Yachts and takes her place as one of the finest luxury charter yachts in the world.



Another Lurssen finalist is 70m Northern Star – one of the largest yachts available on the charter market. The stunning yacht styled by Espen Oeino is designed to handle world-wide cruising in all climates, whilst her interior offers guests ultimate comfort in an atmosphere reflecting that of a grand country house. Available for charter with Moran Yachts, Northern Star offers excluxive charter holidays in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.



The Proteksan Turquoise-built motor yacht Leo Fun offers a first-class charter holiday, with breathtaking design blended with safety and comfort. Her expansive decks include a generous lounge area and spa pool with its own glass waterfall wall. Leo Fun is the perfect choice for transatlantic trips and is available for charter through Charter & Charter.

