Motor yacht Arkley’s graceful Espen Oeino-designed exterior offers expansive deck areas, creating a balance of indoor and outdoor living space.

A variety of toys and tender are available from the water sports garages including wakeboards, kayaks, water skis and two custom-built 7.5m tenders.

For those wishing to explore the ocean, Arkley is registered as a PADI diving school with fully-qualified diving instructors on hand to take guests on diving expeditions.

The elegant yacht houses a contemporary interior styled by UK designer Mark Berryman. Impeccable attention to detail is visible throughout in fabrics and finishes, and splashes of bright abstract artwork complements a warm colour scheme.

Arkley features state-of-the-art entertainment systems, with access to music and movies on demand in all staterooms and public rooms. She also boasts a fully-equipped gym, with Life fitness treadmill and Concept II rowing machine.

Imperial Yachts offers customised charter routes from the French and Italian Rivieras to the beautiful Croatian coastline and the Caribbean.