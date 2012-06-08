Designed by Bill Tripp, this high-performance world cruiser is a sleek and contemporary sailing yacht with power and style in abundance. Nativa is constructed in aluminium and features a 9.6m beam alongside a lifting keel to convert the draft from 7m to 4.60m.

A sistership of Nativa is currently under construction at the yard and, once launched, will go some way to securing the Italian shipyard’s position amongst the numerous sailing yacht construction experts on the market.