The meeting attracted 40 people from more than 16 countries. In addition to the 40 attendees, a futher 20 have registered their interest to become a member.



The outcome of the meeting gave unanimous support for the immediate formation of the Association.



The group’s objectives include the promotion of the Asia-Pacific region as the leading superyacht destination and the provision of support to Governments to create standard open seas policies and regulation.



Work now needs to be completed to incorporate the group (anticipated to be in the next few months) following which time interested parties will be invited to join.

