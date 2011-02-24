The third Asia Superyacht Conference is now set to run alongside the highly-anticipated inaugural Singapore Yacht Show. Taking place on April 7th - 8th, the Asia Superyacht Conference will yet again act as the pioneering trade event which delivers critical market intelligence to the superyacht industry.

Jean-Jacques Lavinge, Executive Director of the Superyacht Singapore Association, commented, “The combination of the 3rd Asia Superyacht Conference and the 1st Singapore Yacht Show (April 8-10) is a compelling reason for the international superyacht business to be in Singapore in April and gain an immediate understanding of the dynamic changes taking place in the region. The sustained increase in superyacht arrivals, both visiting and permanently based in Asia is changing the face of the business and creating new opportunities for existing and new entrants to the market.”

The conference this year aims to build on the success of the last two years which has seen over 350 delegates attend from over 40 countries across the globe. “The conference topics will drill deeper than ever before to deliver a genuine advantage to those present at the conference” adds Conference Chairman, Simon Turner. “Due to the new Singapore Yacht Show, this year the conference will be at its most international with many new delegates attending for the first time as they exhibit at the yacht show. This will complement the regional players who attend and once again provide invaluable networking leading to new collaborations and business opportunities.”

The Asia Superyacht Conference will be held in the stunning One°15 Marina Club, which is also the co-host to the Singapore Yacht Show with Sentosa Cove.

This year’s presentations will include new sessions on superyacht charter, wealth in Asia, superyacht design and the environment and superyacht construction in China – delivering key market data and an insight into clients and the business in Asia.

The conference will be welcoming over 30 speakers this year, including Jean Michel Kergoat and Eric Frecon from the International Fusion Centre who will provide some essential data into piracy activity around the world, Captain Charlie Dwyer will ad his extensive experience of cruising in Asia, Richard Skinner of Orchid Office will discuss the management of superyachts as assets and Erwin Bamps of Gulf Craft will explore the relationship between the Middle East and Asia in terms of client tastes and needs in superyachts and future trends.