Boasting approximately 40 vessels, with 9 over 100-feet at Fort Lauderdale, it is safe to say Denison Yachts has a firm if not unsurpassed grip on the brokerage market, the Denison name itself synonymous with a rich lineage rooting back decades.

The contagious energy recognised by Bob Denison, President of Denison Yachts, is reflected best at the Fort Lauderdale Boat show;"There's definitely some optimism on the docks" shares Bob Denison.

"People are not only saying "Yeah great show, good crowds I met a lot of people!" continues Bob Denison. "But they're saying 'I just received a contract back- this boat sold today!'".

With energy meeting activity, it is safe to say the resounding consumer confidence that brimms the show is linked ostentatiously, if not unavoidable, to the political and cultural climate of today's America.

"It is hard to make the argument that [Trump] hasn't affected the economy in a positive way," explains Bob Denison. "Consumer confidence in the US is at the highest score since the 2000's."

The statement itself puts the "American Boom" into question, a phrase once assigned to the prosperous yachting period in America that took place 17 years ago.

Bob Denison continues; "You have people looking forward 6 months and they're extremely bullish. Why that's important for the yachting industry? You have people that feel comfortable to spend that sort of discretionary 'fun money'.'"

"I think that idea of Americans and yachting, a status symbol. I don't think that ever was an accurate depiction. It's much more a family activity.... connecting with others and nature."

In the epicentre of brokerage activity, Bob Denison, who brings a fresh, fun and perspective to the market shares the real key to the success of Denison Yachts; "We work diligently on trying to position ourselves in a strategic way for any economic environment, strategically thinking about getting our clients boats in front of people in the right way."

When it comes to the longitude of the "American Boom" it is safe to say the investment that's here to stay is the experience; making memories and spending time with family, an investment that for Bob, is worth making.