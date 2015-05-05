The license agreement for the Aston Martin powerboat range gives Quintessence Yachts the capacity to design and build luxurious and high performance craft, in association with the world-renowned sports car maker.

The unveiling of the AM37 via a computer-generated rendering provides a tantalising glimpse of the first model, and precedes a series of exclusive pre-launch events that will start with a media and customer prospect activity at Aston Martin’s global headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, prior to the boat’s official debut later this year.

Key features of the Quintessence Yachts ‘7 series’ 37-foot powerboat – available in two distinguished versions – include a hi-tech composite structure allied to luxury sports car-like handling, performance and comfort. Advanced technologies such as interactive voice control and activation, a fully HD-integrated touch screen with navigation and multimedia system, and remote controlled functions create true one-of-a-kind powerboats.

Further design elements of the AM37 will be revealed in due course. Potential owners of the new Aston Martin powerboat are being given more details of the new project on a strictly confidential one-to-one basis, further raising the sense of excitement among those who share an affinity with the Aston Martin marque and the yachting world.

Quintessence Yachts is a young company with a passion for exploring new designs. Convinced that there is something fresh to say in the classic yachting world by offering innovative concepts, it approached Aston Martin with a proposal for a new range of boats that would encapsulate style and performance in an exclusive design.

Mariella Mengozzi, CEO at Quintessence Yachts, said: “We are sure that the Aston Martin ethos of ‘Power, Beauty and Soul’ can be successfully translated into the yachting environment in a very special way.

“Since the license agreement was signed, the Aston Martin Design department has been working seamlessly with the Quintessence R&D unit and naval architect Mulder Design in Amsterdam to achieve a true example of design purity.”

Katia Bassi, Managing Director Aston Martin Brands, said: “Over the course of our 102-year history Aston Martin has produced some of the most iconic luxury sports cars of all time. “Our contemporary designs retain classic lines whilst delivering the latest technical innovations, and the exciting range of luxury speed boats we are developing with Quintessence Yachts reflects this commitment to excellence in every field, as well as perfectly encapsulating our ‘Art of Living’ philosophy.”