Earlier this year, Superyachts.com caught up with Rick Obey, Astondoa’s exclusive dealer in several US states, to discuss the yard’s most recent launch. “The 100 Century is simply a yacht that exceeds its class,” said Obey at last year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, and he is confident that it will serve as much more than a commemorative artefact. “I really think we will set a new standard with this 100 Century,” continue Obey, “I really expect the 100 Century to do really well in this marketplace […] It will become a statement in the industry.” Rick’s full interview can be watched here.

Remarkably spacious for a yacht of her category, the 100 Century boasts expansive outdoor entertainment areas perfect for large groups of friends and family. The spacious flybridge ensures that guests truly make the most of their experience on the waters, providing a superb open area that at the same time remains protected. The galley comes with everything needed to help the owner put on a show for their guests. A large Jacuzzi surrounded by sun pads is the ideal place for lounging under the sun, before guests head over to the wet bar and grill for evening dining and after dinner entertainment. To get closer to the action, the yacht’s garage door opens to give direct access to the water where guests can make use of the onboard storage of tenders and toys.

The Alicante-based shipyard enlisted the expertise of Italian designer Cristiano Gatto to add delicate elegance of the fully customisable interiors. 12 guests are treated to optimum luxury in 5 cabins, the most exquisite of which being the Owner’s full-beam master suite. Floor to ceiling windows line the central salon onboard the 100 Century, creating a relaxing environment by flooding the area with natural light to complement the natural tones and textures of the materials.

No doubt a must-visit superyacht at the 2020 Miami Yacht Show, Astondoa’s 100 Century is an exemplary feat of design, but it isn’t all in her beauty that she excels. The 100 Century built on an innovative platform that harnesses advanced technologies to optimise her space, flexibility and durability. With a cruising speed of 22 and a maximum speed of 24 knots, the 100ft is enough of a thrill even before you delve into her sumptuous interiors.