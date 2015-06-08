Innovation, craftsmanship and customization are part of the DNA in which the new line refers to. ‘Destined to redefine luxury’, the first model in this new line is the Century 110 GLX a 110-foot superyacht with a magnificent flybridge.

Fusing optimal navigation with alluring exterior design, the combined flybridge / front bridge offers both an indoor lounge and outdoor terrace for the owner’s enjoyment. A beckoning feature of this ‘on-the-water artwork’ is the sunbathing prow area with two oversized sofas as well as a generous sundeck, making the 110 GLX a luxury vessel that will leave nothing to envy in any boat of its class.

New technologies surround the innovative design of the Century 110 GLX. Her fluid winged lines surrounding geometric windows express the unparalleled vision of the design team, fusing timeless character with contemporary splendor into one luxury yacht.

Meeting and exceeding expectations according the yard, clients can enjoy the ability to detail a fully customizable interior based on the owner’s vision. This capacity for complete customization is an unwritten law at Astondoa as no two identical Astondoa yachts have ever been built.

Upon completion, this 110 foot superyacht will span 22 feet wide, providing four spacious and comfortable staterooms with complete heads, plus three crew cabins to accommodate five on staff. Expressing the unity of innovation, craftsmanship and customization, the Astondoa Century 110 GLX will command a presence that no other yacht in its range can challenge.