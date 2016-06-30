We visited the Spanish yacht builder to find out more about their heritage, and how a new range of yachts is giving way to an exciting century ahead.

The Astondoa family began building wooden yachts in 1916, when two brothers - Jesus and Jose - took the wood planks left over from the family business and began building rowboats. These crude vessels were the start of a 100 year history of constant evolution as more and more people came to the Astondoa family with increasingly complex projects.



Today, Astondoa is a shipyard producing boats with a true focus on luxury and life on the water. Using technologically complex methods mixed with traditional construction passed through three generations, Astilleros Astondoa has introduced two new yachts to the world; the Century 110 GLX and the Coupe 655.

The Century 110 GLX

Measuring 33.5 metres, the cutting lines of a superyacht unveiled to the crowds of Miami is a major design revolution for the Spanish builder.

The technologically advanced look and feel of the Century 110 runs throughout, with a statement from her builder noting how the “winged lines surrounding geometric windows express the unparalleled vision of the design team, fusing timeless character with contemporary splendor into one luxury yacht.”

The range naturally comes with a fully customisable interior, while the 7.3m beam provides room for four complete staterooms, plus three crew cabins to accommodate five on staff.

An example of the creative options available is already on the water, unveiled earlier this year with LED lighting striking a clean tone through the contemporary style, a TV merged into a wall of black glass which transforms into a static painting, and dining for 12 with space for relaxation in the large living room. Her full-width main deck master suite also offers panoramic views in total comfort underway or at anchor.

The Coupe 655

While the shipyard is keeping their cards close to their chest in terms of details surrounding the Coupe 655, Superyachts.com were lucky enough to witness the unveiling first-hand.

What we do know is that this 19 metre may not be a superyacht, but combine the design revolution of the Coupe 655, the Century 110 GLX and the multitude of new ranges available at Astondoa, and the next 100 years seem like an exciting opportunity to continue this exciting evolutionary arc.

We’ll be bringing you more on Astondoa as new ranges continue to emerge during the ongoing centennial celebrations.