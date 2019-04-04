Built in 2012, Aslec 4 perfectly balances classic with contemporary. Her interior, created by Rémi Tessier Design, is luxurious without being ostentatious, featuring carbon fibre details, precious black chrome and gold foil adorning the ceiling and walls. 12 guests are accommodated in across 5 sumptuous staterooms.

Onboard comfort is matched with futuristic entertainment technology. Aslec 4 offers an audio-video system with global control that covers all bases: the Kaleidescape System for on-demand entertainment, Lutron for managing the domotics and the Apple system with integrated AirPlay for complete audio control. Up on the sundeck, a large jacuzzi completes Aslec 4’s comprehensive picture of luxury.

The Rossinavi build provides the full package, also addressing one of the yacht industry’s current priorities: environmental efficiency. She makes the most of interior volumes - an economic use of size that is apparent on boarding, where a 70sqm aft deck welcomes guests onboard.

This respect for the ocean is echoed throughout the yacht’s design, which has a special focus on the owner’s desire to maintain close contact with the sea. Aslec 4 has been designed with a large aft cockpit, vertical bow and military-esque lines which are balanced by the harmony of the interiors.

An Aslec 4 charter is perfect for longstanding lovers of the ocean, with indoor and outdoor spaces that are eminently equipped for a life at sea.