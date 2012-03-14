Athens Marina Given 2012 Rebrand

Constructed in June 2004 to meet the needs of VIP visitors’ yachts at the Athens Olympic Games, the marina is designed to accommodate 130 yachts between 16 and 130m in length.

The marina also boasts a range of top quality facilities including 24/7 berthing assistance, a large seafront entrance, helipad service and spacious car park lot allowing for easy and convenient access.

From its position in Faliro bay on the Athens seafront, the marina is perfectly situated for exploring further afield, whether it’s the ancient city of Athens just 6km inland, the 3,000-plus Greek Islands in the Aegean, or further afield using the nearby Athens International Airport.

Athens Marina has hosted some of the world’s biggest and most renowned superyachts during its seven years in operation, and hopes to continue that success under its new moniker.

You can find out more details about Athens Marina and its facilities by visiting the Athens Marina Profile page.