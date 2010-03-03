The Cup runs in two stages, Antigua hosts the cup in January with a follow up in Palma, Majorca. Last year’s successful Superyacht Cup saw 18 superyachts and over 500 participants sailing over three manic days.

The formula for the regatta is comprised of racing and parties held in the Regatta Village next to the marina, starting with a cocktail party. Four days of events include the race itself and the crescendo of the prize-giving evening with live music and dancing at the ultra modern Es Baluard Museum.

Marco Villar, yard Director of Atollvic shipyards, which was founded in 2006, stated that “Atollvic is delighted to be sponsoring the Superyacht Cup 2010. It’s one of the industry’s most exciting events and a wonderful opportunity to gather so many key people together for racing and fun. By sponsoring the event for the fourth year running, I want to demonstrate our continued commitment to the superyacht industry – and to all those involved in it.”

Major yacht regattas such as the 2010 Superyacht Cup are fantastic experiences for those who want to experience the thrill of the race or enjoy what the event has to offer, be it entertaining on your yacht or taking in the scenery.

Atollvic Shipyard is strategically positioned in the North-West of Spain and was founded in 2006. Atollvic is part of Grupo Vicalsa, a company providing the technical and logistic support to design and build custom yachts.