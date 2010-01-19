Aventura’s price cut by YPI and Northrop & Johnson
YPI and Northrop & Johnson have reduced the sale price of 33.20m sailing yacht Aventura. Built in 2006, Aventura can accommodate up to 10 guests in four cabins.
Built for world crusiing, the sailing yacht offers safety and comfort in abundance, blending classic design with modern technology.
Powered by a Scania 420hp engine, Aventura can reach a maximum speed of 11.5 knots, and has a crusiing range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Previously marketed at €6.495 million Aventura is now listed with an asking price of €5.995 million.
